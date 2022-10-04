Pillion riding banned in Sindh for Chup Tazia, Rabiul Awwal 12
With terrorists reportedly looking to target political and religious personalities across Sindh ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi on Rabiul Awwal 12, the government in Sindh has decided to impose a targeted ban on pillion riding in the province.
In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Tuesday evening, the Sindh Inspector General of Police recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding in the wake of recent terror threats and growing criminal activity in the region ahead of the Chup Tazia (Rabiul Awwal 8) on October 5 and on Eid Miladun Nabi (Rabiul Awwal 12) on October 9.
In this regard, the Sindh home department directed to impose a ban on pillion riding on October 5 and October 8 and October 9, with specific prohibitions in different areas.
|Karachi Range
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Central
|11 and 12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole area of district central
|2
|West
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole area of district west
|3
|East
|8th, 11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Karachi
|4
|South Zone
|8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|District South, city and Kemari entire district
|Hyderabad Range
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Hyderabad
|8th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Entire district
|Larkana Range
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Larkana
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Larkana city, Ratodero city, Naudero city Bakrani city Dokeri city and Bdeh city
|2
|Kamber
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Kamber and shehdadkot city
|3
|Shikarpur
|–
|4
|Jacobabad
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Jacobabad city, Thal city, Garhi Khairo city
|5
|Kashmore
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Kashmor and Kandhkot
|MirPurkhas Range
|District
|Duration
|S.no
|District
|Duration
|Areas
|1
|Mirpurkhan
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Mirpurkhas town
|S.B Abad Range
|**District **
|**Duration **
|1
|SBA
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|City Nawabshah
|2
|Sanghar
|12 Rabi-ul-Awal
|Entire District
|Sukkur Range
|**District **
|Duration
|Area
|1
|Sukkur
|11th and 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Sukkur
|2
|Khairpur
|8th to 12th Rabi-ul Awal
|Whole district Khairpur
|3
|Ghotki
|12th Rabi-ul-Awal
|Whole district Ghotki