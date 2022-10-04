Pillion riding banned in Sindh for Chup Tazia, Rabiul Awwal 12

With terrorists reportedly looking to target political and religious personalities across Sindh ahead of Eid Miladun Nabi on Rabiul Awwal 12, the government in Sindh has decided to impose a targeted ban on pillion riding in the province.

In a notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Tuesday evening, the Sindh Inspector General of Police recommended imposing a ban on pillion riding in the wake of recent terror threats and growing criminal activity in the region ahead of the Chup Tazia (Rabiul Awwal 8) on October 5 and on Eid Miladun Nabi (Rabiul Awwal 12) on October 9.

In this regard, the Sindh home department directed to impose a ban on pillion riding on October 5 and October 8 and October 9, with specific prohibitions in different areas.