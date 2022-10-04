Farmers call off capital protest

Hundreds of farmers, who had camped in the federal capital for days, called off their protest on Tuesday evening after successful negotiations with the federal government.

While talking with the media, Kissan Ittehad Chairman Khalid Batth said today they held decisive talks with the federal government, particularly Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Flanked by Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Batth said their core issue was the fuel charge adjustment (FCA), on which the premier directed the relevant officials to resolve the matter.

“If the farmer is happy, the country will be prosperous,” he said.

Sanaullah confirmed Batth’s statements, adding that the farmers were seeking relief in power bills, particularly deferred payment of power bills.

Noting that the bills had already been deferred on account of floods, farmers will also be provided relief from FCA.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz will soon announce a relief package specifically for farmers,” Sanaullah said, adding that a high-powered committee comprising three federal ministers – including Sanaullah – has been constituted to address the issue of farmers specifically.

He urged the farmers to conclude their protest and return home, promising that the government would provide a comprehensive solution to their problems.

Asked about the long march threatened by opposition leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, Sanaullah said they were prepared to welcome him.

He added that while the protesting farmers were ‘guests’, the protest by Imran Khan was anarchic.

Subsequently, Batth announced to end the protest.