PK-369: PIA expands fleet as another plane starts operations

The ageing fleet of the national flag carrier received a shot in the arm on Tuesday after a new Airbus A320 joined its ranks.

The plane made its maiden flight, carrying 166 passengers from Islamabad to Karachi.

With the addition of the narrowbody Airbus A320, the overall strength of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) fleet increased to 33.

The plane is part of the expansion program for PIA, in which the airline is set to receive a total of six aircraft by the end of the year.

Of the six, PIA has already received three A320s and is expected to receive the remaining aircraft by the end of the year.

It is expected that with the addition of the narrowbody aircraft, it will shift all domestic and regional load onto these aircraft and utilize its fleet of Boeing 777s on longer routes, particularly for the upcoming direct flights to Europe.