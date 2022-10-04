ECP directs to hold local bodies elections in Karachi in October

The Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the provincial government to hold the second phase of local body elections in the metropolitan center of Karachi later in October.

The direction came as the apex poll body rejected a request from the Sindh government to postpone the polls.

The election commission had previously announced to hold the second phase of the local body elections in the province in Karachi, Hyderabad and adjoining districts on October 23 having twice postponed the polls owing to heavy rains and flooding. Later it decided to only hold the polls in Karachi division.

But with the flood waters receding and the flood situation improving, the ECP said that there was no reason to not hold the polls.

On Monday, the Sindh government had once again asked the ECP to postpone the local government elections in the province citing the inability of police to play an active role in ensuring a peaceful environment for holding the election - a prerequisite for holding polls.

The ECP, though, has turned down their request.

ECP directed Sindh government that local government elections in Karachi division will be held on October 23. With regards to security, the poll body said that the provincial government must ensure security.

Moreover, contact has been made with the relevant authorities for the deployment of armed forces and paramilitary Rangers.

The ECP also expressed concern over the conduct of the federal government who had to provide Rs600 million to conduct elections but has yet to release the funds. Without the funds, the poll body said that elections may face delays.

Earlier, the ECP had scheduled elections for July 24 but had postponed them due to heavy rains and rescheduled them for August 28.

However, heavy rains and flooding in Sindh forced the apex poll body to again postpone elections for two months. The poll body had then decided to hold elections only in Karachi.