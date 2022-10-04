At least seven terrorists killed in clashes with security forces in KP

At least two soldiers embraced martyrdom when terrorists ambushed a military convoy in the Hassan Khel area near Peshawar.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists ambushed a convoy in the Hassan Khel area on Tuesday.

The forces immediately reacted by taking a defensive formation to repel the attack.

In the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, three terrorists were killed while two soldiers embraced martyrdom.

The soldiers were identified as 30-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Panah, a resident of Jafarabad, and 36-year-old Frontier Constabulary official Shams Ullah.

The martyrdom of the two soldiers, the military said, only made them more resolute.

The military said they had recovered a large quantity of arms and ammunition from the terrorists while a search operation was launched for their surviving accomplices in the area.

Officials said that the terrorists were involved in attacks on security forces in the area and other attacks in the region.

4 terrorists killed in Tank

Earlier during the day, in a counter-terrorism operation in the Tank area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), at least four terrorists were killed while large quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered.

According to ISPR, officials detected the movement of suspected terrorists in remote areas of Tank. A small contingent was dispatched to intercept and apprehend the suspected terrorists.

As forces closed in, the terrorists opened fire at the security forces.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, at least four terrorists were killed.

A search of the terrorists led to the discovery of large quantities of arms, ammunition and explosives from the possession of the terrorists.

The ISPR said that the terrorists were involved in incidents of target killing and kidnapping for ransom in the area.