Karachi private school collects annual charges twice a year, told to refund

The Sindh Education Department has taken notice of a Karachi private school collecting annual charges twice and ordered the private association to return the illegally collected amount.

The Directorate of Private Institutions said in a notification on Monday that it found that the school has been collecting Rs5,000 in the name of annual charges while collecting Rs60 as “charges”.

The “collection of any fee other than tuition fee without approval of the Registration Authority is a violation of Rule 7(4) of The Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation & Control) Rules 2005,” the notification said.

The school has been directed to refund the amount collected in the name of annual charges and charges or adjust the amount in future tuition fee of the students.

The authority has also asked the school to explain why action against it should not be initiated.

Parents of the school had approached the DG Private Institutions against the school’s decision to collect annual fee.