Sustained solar policy needed within 3 months: federal minister

Federal Industries and Production Minister Makhdoom Syed Murtaza Mahmood on Tuesday noted that demand for power generated by solar power is expected to increase in the coming years even as the government is working on developing a policy for solar power generation and domestic production of panels.

He stated this during a workshop on “Solar panel and allied equipment manufacturing policy” on Tuesday. The workshop was arranged by the Engineering Development Board (EDB) under the supervision of the ministry of Industries and Production (MoIP) to consult shareholders on the formulation of solar policy.

The federal minister said that the prime minister has already approved a plan to generate some 10,000 megawatts to overcome the country’s power crises through solar.

He said that per the government assessment, nationally, Pakistan’s solar energy demand (off grid and on-grid) during 2022 stood at around four gigawatts (GW). It is likely to increase to around 6-7 GW over the next two years.

“With this demand, there was an urgent need to look for opportunities for promoting and incentivizing local manufacturing of solar panels and allied equipment,” he added.

Since Pakistan has vast reserves of basic raw materials for production of solar wafers, the minister noted that the process of local production could be initiated. For this, the government needs to put into place a five year plan to further rationalize the tax and tariff regime for local manufacturers.

It is believed that this step will help attract foreign and domestic investment in this sector, including solar panel assembly facilities, solar cell manufacturing and conversion plants for producing ingots from local poly silicon.

Alongside this, he suggested the need to incentivize foreign investment to develop this industry in the form of technology tie ups and joint ventures with the countries which had a good technology base in this sector.

He said that he had learnt that certain Chinese companies were looking to set up solar manufacturing plants outside South Asia from where they could export these products globally.

The minister believed that this could be a great opportunity provided Pakistan offers them an enabling environment timely.

With one of the outcomes of the workshop to shape a policy document for developing solar panels and allied equipment manufacturing sector.

“This policy was expected to be dovetailed with the national solar energy policy being prepared by the Ministry of Power and the Renewable Energy Task Force under the leadership of the prime minister,” the minister further added.

However, manufacturers, traders and installers from all over the country participated in the workshop and contributed their input in the formation of long term and sustained solar policy.