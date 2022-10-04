Maryam says no hurdle now for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz claimed on Tuesday that there is now no hurdle for deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan, and all that is needed is for an application to be submitted [in court].

She further said that ousted prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has been threatening to launch a long-march and a ‘true independence movement’ because he is not being given an ‘NRO’.

She said this while addressing a news conference on Tuesday in Lahore.

Maryam said that she had received relief under the old National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance, not the recently-amended laws.

Claiming to receive relief from the courts on merit under laws in vogue during Imran Khan’s regime, she said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had made a fake case against her.

Maryam said remained incarcerated in a fake case with trumped up charges for years.

The case in which I was asked to surrender my passport and submit surety worth Rs700 million three years ago is yet to be filed, Maryam claimed, adding that just as she had applied to get her passport, she will file an application to quash the other cases against her and recover the surety.

The PML-N leader said that she is happy to get her passport but who will answer for violating her rights?

Taking a swipe at Imran’s proclamations of respecting women, she claimed that when she was kept in a jail cell and was being arrested in front of her father, was he not a woman then who needed to be respected.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.