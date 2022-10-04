Shadab Khan receives hilarious birthday wishes from Pakistan teammates

All-rounder Shadab Khan has received hilarious birthday wishes from Pakistan teammates as he turns 24 years old on Tuesday.

October 04, netizens and crickets have made sure that Shadab remembers this day as they share the player’s photos on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets from the cricketers:

Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai https://t.co/gdefdKlXyE — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Jee fakhar chachu ♥️ koi aur tasveer nai mili https://t.co/XQVKtRcSdy — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Tusi vi theek hi ho. ♥️♥️ bamsi https://t.co/BzRrkykObK — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

Thank u kaptaan ♥️ https://t.co/cbl1CA8Xpe — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022

14 wickets in Tests 👏

70 wickets in ODIs ☝️

84 wickets in T20Is ☄️

1232 international runs including 7 fifties 🏏



Happy birthday to fine all-rounder and quality fielder @76Shadabkhan! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YL2cTXOeUK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2022