Shadab Khan receives hilarious birthday wishes from Pakistan teammates
All-rounder Shadab Khan has received hilarious birthday wishes from Pakistan teammates as he turns 24 years old on Tuesday.
October 04, netizens and crickets have made sure that Shadab remembers this day as they share the player’s photos on Twitter.
Here are some of the tweets from the cricketers:
Pehle shaddy phir shaddy bhai phir shaddy bhaijaan ho gaye. Thank u ifti bhai https://t.co/gdefdKlXyE— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022
Jee fakhar chachu ♥️ koi aur tasveer nai mili https://t.co/XQVKtRcSdy— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022
Tusi vi theek hi ho. ♥️♥️ bamsi https://t.co/BzRrkykObK— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022
Thank u kaptaan ♥️ https://t.co/cbl1CA8Xpe— Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) October 4, 2022
14 wickets in Tests 👏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2022
70 wickets in ODIs ☝️
84 wickets in T20Is ☄️
1232 international runs including 7 fifties 🏏
Happy birthday to fine all-rounder and quality fielder @76Shadabkhan! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/YL2cTXOeUK
Happy birthday 🎂 @76Shadabkhan see you soon pic.twitter.com/G0S5fpwVs9— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) October 3, 2022