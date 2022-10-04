Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

SHC removes Sharjeel Memon’s name from ECL

Now he won't have to ask court every time he wants to leave country
Irfan Ul Haque Oct 04, 2022
The Sindh High Court ordered on Tuesday to remove Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon’s name from the exit control list (ECL) permanently.

He is on trial for misusing his authority while serving as the local government minister and purchasing a plot in Karachi cantonment with ill-gotten money.

At a hearing on Tuesday, Ali Wahid, the counsel for Sharjeel Memon, maintained that the court had put Sharjeel’s name on the ECL when he applied for bail. Since then, he has to seek permission every time he want to go out of the country.

Sharjeel Memon has been appearing before the court at every hearing, therefore, his name should be removed from the ECL, the counsel requested.

The government and the NAB, on the other hand, also support to decision remove Memon’s name from the list.

Afterward, the court ordered the authorities to remove Sharjeel’s name from the no fly-list.

