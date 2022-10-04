Police submits report of attack on ‘Chinese’ dentists in Karachi

Karachi Police have submitted the initial investigation report in the anti-terrorism court of the attack on ‘Chinese’ dentists in Saddar.

Last week, a Canadian-origin Pakistani was killed and two others were injured after an attacker opened fire on them inside a dental clinic on one of the busiest streets of Karachi’s main downtown market, Saddar.

According to police officials and witnesses, the incident took place in Hu Dental Clinic, one of the many ‘Chinese’ dental clinics which line Preedy Street (also known as Shahrah-e-Liaquat) near Empress Market.

On Tuesday, the police told the court that the attack was an attempt to ruin Pak-China relations.

Deceased Ronald Raymond Chou was working as the cashier at the clinic. Injured were identified as the proprietor of Hu Dental Clinic, Richard, and his wife, Phen Tayang.

The report claimed that there were two attackers. One of them entered the clinic pretending to be a patient while the other waited outside.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified attackers, the police told the court.

Earlier, a new Sindhi-separatist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sindhudesh People’s Army (SPA) – a new Sindhi-separatist outfit – spokesperson Soreh Sindhi has released a statement and claimed that the attack on Chinese-origin Pakistanis was carried out by the militants associated with the group.