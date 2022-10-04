Watch Live
WATCH: Ace actor Saba Faisal opts for a new ‘male-dominated’ career path?

She is apparently expanding her wings
Samaa Web Desk Oct 04, 2022
Besides being a wonderful and versatile artist, Pakistani drama actor Saba Faisal has apparently decided to expand her wings.

She has turned into a real estate agent. Yes, it is not a joke.

Saba’s daughter Sadia Faisal shared a video of her mother on Instagram.

The video is about Saba Faisal advertising the house which she has designed, and it is up for sale.

The house is located in Lahore and to find out what other features it offers, watch the video.

saba faisal

