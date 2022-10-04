WATCH: Ace actor Saba Faisal opts for a new ‘male-dominated’ career path?

Besides being a wonderful and versatile artist, Pakistani drama actor Saba Faisal has apparently decided to expand her wings.

She has turned into a real estate agent. Yes, it is not a joke.

Saba’s daughter Sadia Faisal shared a video of her mother on Instagram.

The video is about Saba Faisal advertising the house which she has designed, and it is up for sale.

The house is located in Lahore and to find out what other features it offers, watch the video.