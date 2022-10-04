Pakistani TikToker whose ‘fake’ explicit video went viral talks about Nikkah

Famous Pakistani TikToker Romaisa Khan said that the dating culture in Pakistan should not be promoted as it is an Islamic country despite growing obstacles.

In a recent interview, Romaisa Khan said we cannot normalize dating culture in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

She held the view that dating was a personal affair between two people as every person is responsible for their deeds. But this should not be normalized, she added.

TikToker said that even if people are doing illicit stuff, they should not say there is nothing wrong with it.

Romaisa linked the rise in dating culture in Pakistan with complications in Nikkah.