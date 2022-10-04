Kane Williamson upbeat for upcoming tri-nation series

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson is upbeat about the upcoming tri-nation series involving Pakistan and Bangladesh ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

The series will be the last opportunity for the three sides to prepare for the mega-event scheduled to take place later this month in Australia. The trio will also play two warm-up matches each ahead of the tournament.

Speaking about the series, the right-hander said that the series will be helpful in making the right combination for the tournament.

“It’s great to have that tournament against two very good sides - Pakistan and Bangladesh,” he said. “It’s nice to get some sort of volume of T20 cricket and before that tournament and obviously, we’ll play that and then go over to Australia and there are some warm-up games and things, so that will be helpful as well.”

Bangladesh have momentum with them after convincing victories over the United Arab Emirates in the two-match series.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had a great T20 Asia Cup in August, where they finished as runners-up, followed by a seven-match T20I series against full-strength England.

T20I tri-series schedule:

7 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

8 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

11 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

13 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

14 October – Final, Christchurch