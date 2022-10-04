Renowned wrestlers arrive in Pakistan to help, entertain flood victims

Renowned international wrestlers including Tiny Iron reached Pakistan to promote sport and help flood victims.

They arrived in the country under the banner of the Ring of Pakistan. These wrestlers include Tiny Iron, Adam Flex, Amale Dib, Maria May and Baadshah Pehalwan Khan.

They will participate in the event at DHA Sports Complex in Multan. The wrestlers will also visit the flood relief camp set up in the area.

International wrestlers will hold a press conference at DHA Arena on Tuesday. The competitions of Ring of Pakistan will be held in Multan, Karachi and Islamabad.

Wrestlers from more than 20 countries are expected to participate in the events.

International wrestlers will also visit Rajanpur to show solidarity with the flood victims.

Also, on October 6, international wrestlers will hold a press conference in the federal capital. Wrestlers will play an active role in fundraising under Ring of Pakistan for their arrival in Pakistan and for the rehabilitation of flood victims.