Achieving petrol price, dollar parity, rupee gains another Rs1.65

While the government cut fuel prices recently after a nod from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the rupee’s exchange value seems to be following another of the global lender’s condition, maintaining parity with price of a US dollar. No wonder then that the rupee appreciated for a seventh consecutive day on Tuesday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday afternoon, the rupee once again appreciated by 0.73%, or gaining by Rs1.65 in value against the greenback.

This meant that the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs227.29 at the close on Monday to Rs225.64 on Tuesday afternoon.

The value of rupee has gained as much as Rs14.01 since Dar’s return to the country at the beginning of last week.

Earlier on Monday, the rupee gained Rs1.16, as the cost of a US dollar fell to Rs227.29 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

Meanwhile on Friday, the rupee had appreciated to around Rs228.45 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

Depreciation of the dollar has also reduced Pakistan’s external debt burden by Rs1,000 billion.

Currency dealers said that the reduction in the current account deficit by $500 million has supported the value of the rupee.