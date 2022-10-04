Money laundering case: Court exempts PM Shehbaz from in person appearance

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been permanently exempted to appear in person before the court for the proceeding of the money laundering case against him under trial at Lahore’s accountability court.

Judge Qamar us Zaman approved the plea of the prime minister and ordered him to appoint a representative to appear in the court on his behalf.

The court also granted a one-day exemption to his son and Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz.

The court also asked the National Accountability Bureau to submit its response to Hamza’s plea for permanent exemption from appearance.

Money laundering charges

In December last year, the FIA had submitted a challan against the two PML-N leaders before the court for their alleged involvement in laundering an amount of Rs16 billion in the sugar scam case.

The investigation team has “detected 28 Benami [untitled] accounts of the Shehbaz family through which money laundering of Rs16.3bn was committed during 2008 to 2018”. It examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions.

Shehbaz and Hamza were booked in the case along with Suleman Shehbaz, who was absconding in the United Kingdom. 14 other people were also named in the FIR.

The report revealed that the amount was kept under “hidden accounts” which were given to Shehbaz in a personal capacity. “The amount has nothing to do with the sugar business [of the family]. It was received from the accounts of low-wage employees by Shehbaz and was transferred outside Pakistan.”