Pakistan, UN to jointly launch revised flash appeal of $800 million for flood relief

The Government of Pakistan and the United Nations are set to launch a flash appeal in Geneva today (Tuesday) for 800 million US dollars on the basis of an updated on-ground need assessment of the flood situation in the country.

A revised Flood Response Plan, prepared in close coordination between the government and the United Nations, will be shared at the event.

The plan aims to provide necessary assistance to the vulnerable people affected by the unprecedented floods.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman will attend the event in person in Geneva, whereas Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq, and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar will participate virtually from Islamabad.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths and Director General World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will represent the UN, along with Resident Coordinator in Pakistan Julien Harneis.

The meeting will be attended by UN member states as well as various UN agencies and humanitarian organizations working in the area of disaster relief.