Islamizing transgender bill: Senate panel hangs on to bill a little longer

A senate panel on Monday decided against returning a transgender bill to the house and then to an Islamic advisory body. Instead, it decided to hold further deliberations on the matter.

This was decided on Monday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights, which was convened at the Parliament House. Senator Walid Iqbal chaired the meeting.

Deliberations were held on the two “Islamization” amendments to the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill 2018, moved by Senators Fawzia Arshad and Mushtaq Ahmed.

They explained that their objective with the amendments was to make the bill conform to Islamic injunctions.

Senator Mohsin Aziz, who had been specially invited to the committee’s meeting, elaborated on the need to ensure the law was in line with Islamic injunctions. Former Senator Farhatullah Babar, a member of the Functional Committee on Human Rights that had reviewed the original bill, briefed the committee on the deliberations undertaken before its passing.

After these deliberations, Senator Iqbal asked committee members to vote on either sending the bills back to the floor of the assembly, from where it could be sent to the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) for further deliberation under Article 229 of the Constitution.

The other option was that the committee could hold on to the bill and further deliberate on it in its next sitting.

Committee members unanimously decided to club all bills relating to people who are transgender and further deliberate upon them in the upcoming committee meeting.

The panel further decided to invite representatives from the local transgender community, law experts and the National Database Regulatory Authority (NADRA) chairman at the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by Senator Quratul Ain Marri, Senator Dr Humayun Mohamand, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem, Senator Seeme Ezdi, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Senator Irfanul Haq Siddiqui, Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Mohsin Aziz, Senator Mushtaq Ahmed, Human Rights Ministry Secretary Afzal Latif and other relevant officers.