LHC dismisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

The Lahore High Court on Monday dismissed a Rs24 billion money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) MNA Moonis Elahi.

The court dismissed the case even though the state prosecutor said that transactions took place in the accounts of accused including Muhammad Khan Bhatti, which benefited the company of Moonis Elahi while all the evidence related to Moonis’s involvement was available including issuance of a no-objection certificate (NOC) to transfer shares of the company.

Amjad Parvez, the lawyer for Moonis Elahi, contended that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has already closed the inquiry after investigating the matter, adding that the anti-graft watchdog in its investigation had concluded that since FIA has conducted detail inquiry of all companies and no evidence was found while any bank, private institution or the complainant and individual bore the loss while no damage was done to the national exchequer.