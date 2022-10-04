At least 10 killed, 27 injured in truck, tractor trolley collission in Dera Ismail Khan

At least 10 people were killed and 27 sustained injuries on Monday when a tractor and a truck collided with each other at the border between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Rescue workers said that six men and four women were among the dead.

Officials said that a family of nomads was relocating for the winter on their tractor trolley near Dhana sir in the Shairani area on the border of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Suddenly, a truck laden with dates suddenly lost all brakes and the driver lost control over the wheels of the vehicle, and mowed into the tractor trolley.

Following the incident, the bodies and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital while those suffering grievous injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan.

President Arif Alvi has also condoled with the victims and send prayers for the early recovery of the injured.