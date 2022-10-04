Task of security agencies is to defend country, not political engineering, says Imran

In a veiled jibe, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday said that the constitutional task of the country’s security agencies was to defend its borders, not to dabble in political engineering.

He said this while giving an interview to a private television channel on Monday.

In the interview, Imran was asked about the recent leaked audios in which he can be heard conversing with his then principal secretary Azam Khan and then close aides Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Asad Umar about the infamous diplomatic cable – “cypher” – containing the alleged regime change threat by a foreign country and Imran’s alleged manipulation of the cable’s contents to suit his narrative.

Imran said that in the audio’s being leaked online, invariably, the security of the Prime Minister’s House was breached.

“Who is responsible for breaching the prime minister’s security and who would question the intelligence agencies [about it]?” he asked

“The intelligence agencies should think about that what they are doing,” he said in what appeared to be a double-edged statement.

“They are threatening social media activists but the intelligence agencies primary work is to defend the country,” he continued.

Noting that journalist Ansar Abbasi first broke the news about the leaked audio of his conversation with Azam Khan, Imran wondered who wanted to record his conversations and then slip the information to the press.

“Even from my secure line, the audio of Bushra Bibi had been leaked,” he commented, inadvertently confirming the use of official communication tools by his family.

Shifting the focus from the contents of the audio leaks, Imran raised alarm over the severity of the breach, asking what other ‘state secrets’ have been divulged to Pakistan’s enemies due to the security lapse.

The missing cypher

Talking about the missing copy of the cypher, which has attracted high-powered probe into Imran, the former prime minister deflected the matter by stating that a master copy of cypher is still available in the foreign office.

He added that copies of the secret document were also sent to the offices of the president and the chief of army staff.

“We also sent a copy of cypher to the speaker of the National Assembly and the Chief Justice of Pakistan,” he maintained, noting that the original and copies were easily available.

Asked whether such public display of the cypher warranted action under the Official Secrets Act, the former prime minister reminded that in his last cabinet meeting, the cypher had been declassified, hence, it would not attract any action under the law.

Refusal to speak with PDM

“I do not want to meet Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders,” Imran said, explaining that in his view, meeting with them would be an acceptance of their corruption.

“After the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, they are trying to walk free from charges of siphoning off Rs1.2 trillion.”

He lamented that after the change in laws, NAB cannot arrest anyone involved in white collar crimes.

Imran added that since the beginning, he had warned that the government coalition was nothing but the country’s corrupt banding together to save themselves.

He further said that the main difference between poor and rich countries was that in the latter, there is a rule of law.

On the recent court decisions, including Monday’s decision to let him off the hook for contempt of court, Imran said that he respects the Islamabad High Court and its chief, Justice Athar Minallah, as they have delivered good decisions.