Govt in talks with PayPal to enter Pakistani market, Senate panel told

To give Pakistan’s information technology (IT) related exports a boost, the government is engaged in talks to bring a global payment partner like PayPal to the country.

This was disclosed on Monday during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce. The committee met at the Parliament House with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the chair.

During the meeting, a briefing on the country’s first-ever National e-Commerce Council was given to members.

The committee was told that Pakistan is the 37th biggest e-Commerce market in the world and is still rapidly growing.

Committee members stressed on maintaining quality of online services and e-Commerce so that it can gain the trust of the public and realize its true potential.

Senator Tarin made a startling claim that Pakistani freelancers have parked around $3-4 billion dollars offshore due to high taxes domestically.

To reverse this trend, the former finance minister suggested the government offer freelancers a 10-year tax holiday. Further, he called on the relevant authorities to allow freelancers to open 100% foreign currency accounts to freely receive and send payments.

At this Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi remarked that to enhance Pakistan’s IT exports, it was important to bring global payment platforms such as PayPal to Pakistan.

Government officials told Senator Afridi that they had held talks with PayPal and other similar payment gateways in a bid to bring them to Pakistan.

“We are trying to start this service in Pakistan as soon as possible,” they added, noting that currently payments are made through another payment gateway linked to PayPal on a market place such as Amazon.

Senator Abdul Qadir appreciated the role of e-Commerce in cutting out the role of middlemen and called for adopting this platform to ease complications in the agricultural sector.

“This will give a better price to our farmers and also make affordable commodities available to our people,” he said.

Sectoral councils

The meeting also discussed the 10 sectoral councils established by the government to enhance the trust between the government and the industry to improve the business condition.

The meeting was told that the councils consist of representatives from the private sector, government sector and trade associations and are advisory in nature. Officials added that efforts have been made to make all relevant manufacturers and stakeholders part of the councils.

The committee’s chairman said that sector-specific strategy should be adopted in consultation with the private sector while ensuring the representation of all provinces in these councils.

During the meeting, Tarin complained about the attitude of banks when giving loans to business community from the smaller provinces and urged that the matter is taken up with the State Bank of Pakistan and the Ministry of Finance.

Forced sale of fish

Senator Danesh Kumar informed the committee about smuggling of fisheries within Balochistan.

In suggestive proclamations, he claimed that fishermen are forced to sell their catch to large international trawlers due to lack of necessary storage and technology available locally.

“If all these facilities are provided in Gwadar and adjacent areas, then the trade can be improved through legal means,” he said.

The chairman of the committee directed that information on this issue should be obtained from the relevant departments of the provincial government and present it before the committee so that a policy can be formulated in this regard.

Senator Afridi urged that the ban on the import of livestock from Afghanistan should be lifted.

Senator Khanzada directed the relevant officials of the commerce ministry that damage assessments for the food sector due to the floods and its associated food security impacts should be completed quickly so that timely action can be taken to import necessary items, especially cotton, which can affect the future of Pakistan’s textile industry.

A report of the sub-committee on the import of gold was also presented in the committee. However, it was decided to review the report in the next meeting of the committee.