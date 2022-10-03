FIA expands probe against Moonis Elahi in Rahim Yar Khan sugar mill scam

**The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has expanded its investigation against Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Moonis Elahi, including in their investigation Makhdum Omar Shahryar, owner of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mills Group. **

Shahryar is the brother of two senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Makhdum Khusro Bakhtiar and Makhdum Hashim Jawan Bakht.

Shahryar is accused of aiding and abetting Member National Assembly (MNA) Moonis Elahi and his three agents in an alleged money laundering scheme.

Documents available with SAMAA Investigation Unit (SIU) showed that the mill was initially set up by a ‘peon’ and a revenue officer. Later, the shares of the mill were transferred to Shehryar and then to Moonis and his family through unnamed (benami) accounts.

The documents showed that Shahryar, the executive director of the then proposed RYK Mills Ltd., had applied for a licence to set up the sugar mill in 2005. Subsequently, he had applied for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to set up the sugar mill through an application to the Punjab Industries secretary on June 25, 2007.

The motion was approved by the ministry and then the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office in quick succession. Initially, all the 15,000 shares of the mills were held by Makhdum Omar Shahryar and his family (100% shareholding).

Subsequently, the share capital was enhanced (fresh share issue) on October 25, 2007, to make way for the alleged benami investments of accused Moonis Elahi through low profile individuals namely Mazhar Abbas and Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Nab Qasid BPS-2 EDO Health Office.

By January 31, 2011, both the accused collectively held 65% of shareholding after subsequent share capital enhancements.

Thereafter, Shahryar and his brother-in-law Tariq ended up owning a total of 30.59 % shares in RYK Sugar Mills, records showed.

However, Muhammad Nawab Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas during investigation expressed ignorance about presence of bank accounts in their names and acquiring shares of Rahim Yar Khan Sugar Mill.