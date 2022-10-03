JUI-F announces unconditional support for Gillani’s son in Multan by-election

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Monday announced his unconditional support for former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani’s son in Multan by-election.

The announcement was made after a meeting between Maulana Fazl and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator and ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gillani.

While talking to the media, both leaders shared that JUI-F would support Gillani’s son Musa in the upcoming by-poll.

JUI-F chief said that they got rid of fitna of Imran Khan after brave struggle.

Talking about Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) political inefficiency, Maulana said that there is no political ground left to initiate talk with PTI.

“PTI leaders and activists are not habitual to walk in scorching heat, their feet are softer than their cheeks,” he said sarcastically while questioning, “Who are they [PTI] to advise us?”

Talking about army chief’s extension, Maulana Fazl said that the matter of army chief’s extension should be viewed only in the context of the Constitution.

Pointing towards the Transgender Act, he said that there are discrepancies in it that should be fixed.

On the occasion, PPP’s Senator Gllani talked about foreign funding case of PTI and said that it was an open-and-shut case.

Talking about army chief extension, he said that the extension and appointment is a constitutional right of prime minister.

Ex-PM added that the rupee was gaining strength against the US dollar while petroleum prices were also decreasing.

Gillani said that nothing against the spirit of Islam can be incorporated in the Transgender Act.