Surprising inclusions in Wasim, Waqar’s Pakistan playing XI for T20 World Cup

Legendary Pakistan pacers Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram have named their Men in Green playing XI for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia.

As far as surprising inclusions are concerned, Akram named hard-hitting batter Azam Khan in his side. Meanwhile, Younis went for veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

It must be noted that Shoaib Malik and Azam Khan are not part of the Pakistan squad for the event, however changes can be made till October 15.

The former right-armer, Younis, also opted for Fakhar Zaman as the opener, instead of Babar Azam, with Mohammad Rizwan.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup less than two weeks away, with the first match set to take place on Sunday, October 16.

Pakistan will play its first match on October 23 against India.

The final of the mega event will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Wasim Akram XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah.

Waqar Younis XI

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah