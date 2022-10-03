Sindh govt yet again seeks postponement of local bodies elections in Karachi, Hyderabad

Sindh government on Monday once again requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to postpone the second phase of local bodies elections in the province - including Karachi and Hyderabad - for three months.

Earlier, the electoral body had announced conducting the second phase of the local government polls in the province on October 23.

The letter written by the Sindh police chief to the provincial government cites shortage of police force for performing security duties during the polling exercise.

Sindh Police Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the police force is deployed on the highways amid catastrophic conditions.

He noted that more than 18,000 personnel of the police force would be unavailable to perform duties on election day.

Therefore, he urged the government to ensure postponement of the local bodies polls for at least three months.

The Sindh government has forwarded the report of the IG to the ECP which will take the final decision on the matter.