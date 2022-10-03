What about Iqra Aziz? Actor Yasir Hussain discloses he has another baby

Other than Kabir, Yasir Hussain has another baby .. but there is nothing to be worried about as it is Iqra Aziz – his wife.

You must be thinking this is a clickbait, but it isn’t. We just quoted what Yasir said.

“I call [her] a baby and [she] has certainly assumed it lol. Kabir [their son] at home and she[,] outdoors,” a translation of Yasir Hussain’s Instagram post read as he posted a photo lifting Iqra Aziz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Churail Sarwat (@sarwatg)

So there is nothing to be worried about how Iqra would react to it. She must be very happy!

As the picture was posted, the comment section was filled with the couple’s well-wishers sending them prayers and praising their display of affection publicly while others criticized it.

It should be noted that when Yasir married Iqra in December 2019, the social media users questioned 22-year-old on choosing 36-year-old man as her life partner.