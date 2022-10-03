PM Shehbaz refuses to inaugurate ‘substandard’ flood dashboard
Says it is useless if it is not collecting real-time data
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday refused to inaugurate a flood dashboard developed by the government, noting that it fell short of the ‘world-class’ standards he expected.
Attending a ceremony to inaugurate the dashboard, Shehbaz raised several questions on the dashboard and expressed dissatisfaction over the missing features.
Noting that if it does not show useful, real-time data for cloudbursts and maps, it was quite useless.
The PM was scheduled to inaugurate the real-time dashboard on Monday.
He gave the officials until Monday to fix the dashboard.
This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.