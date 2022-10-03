Suicide Squad stars Margot, Cara had an ugly fight with paparazzo whose arm got broken

The friends of Suicide Squad actors Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne broke the arm of a paparazzo who wanted to capture photos of the celebrities in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Both stars were leaving a restuarant after having dinner but wanted to remain incognito which was certainly impossible with so many paps searching for an opportunity.

The photographer identified as Pedro Alberto Orquera wanted to capture photos of both actresses when they called a Uber to pick them up, TMZ reported citing sources.

According to the report, the paparazzo was aggressive and intruding on actors’ personal space when they walked out from the eatery to get on in their Uber.

The situation turned intense when his intrusion reached the point that the Uber driver had to slam the accelerator when Robbie was halfway in the car.

It is being reported that Robbie had to jump out of the car to avoid getting serious injuries.

Following this, the actors’ friends smashed the victim to the ground and assaulted him.

Luckily, the local police intervened and rescued the photographer who was taken to the hospital.

The suspects were arrested by the police and taken to the police station.

Pedro Alberto Orquera’s head was bleeding, and he also had a fracture in the left arm.