Pakistan squad, schedule for New Zealand tri-series

The Pakistan cricket team has departed for the triangular series in New Zealand from Lahore on Monday.

Pakistan will be looking to fine-tune their preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia, since the tri-series will be their last assignment before the mega event.

Pakistan recently lost seven-match T20I series, 4-3, against England on home soil, which has raised question marks about the Men in Green’s chances in the T20 World Cup.

However, a good showing in New Zealand could give the Babar Azam-led unit much-needed confidence ahead of the World Cup.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab), Shadab Khan (vice-captain) (Northern), Asif Ali (Northern), Haider Ali (Northern), Haris Rauf (Northern), Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh), Mohammad Nawaz (Northern), Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Wasim Junior (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Shan Masood (Balochistan) and Usman Qadir (Central Punjab)

Traveling reserves

Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Haris (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Sindh).

Pakistan v Bangladesh and New Zealand (T20I tri-series)

7 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

8 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

11 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

13 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

14 October – Final, Christchurch