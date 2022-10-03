Sedition case: Govt challenges PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s bail in Supreme Court

The federal government on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the bail granted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

On September 15, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Gill— who was arrested on August 9 under sedition charges after he urged personnel of the armed forces to mutiny against their commanders.

The federal government objected to the IHC verdict and approached the apex court to challenge the ruling.

The government filed the application through the complainant magistrate, in which it maintained that the high court did not take the right review of facts and that the court had violated bail rules.

Therefore, the bail of Shahbaz Gill should be canceled by declaring the high court ruling null and void, the petition read.