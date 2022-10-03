Here is how you can be part of Shoaib Akhtar’s biopic Rawalpindi Express

Shoaib Akhtar is undoubtedly a superstar not just for Pakistanis but cricket lovers around the world. The fans of the fastest pacer in the world to date surely love insights into his struggling life to becoming a star.

For Shoaib, who created his identity as Rawalpindi Express, life was not a bed of roses. He has narrated several stories and experiences of his ‘rough and tough’ life en route to becoming an international cricketer.

Although his fans have heard it quite a few times, but having the account of his life in a visualized form would definitely be splendid.

So, the cricket legend will have a biopic namely Rawalpindi Express to be directed by Faraz Qaiser and penned down by Qaiser Nawaz.

The casting call is now open for the movie and if you wish to be part of it, why not give a try in the audition?

The requirements for the required actors are shared in the Instagram post of the official account of the biopic.

Hurry up! the deadline is October 20.