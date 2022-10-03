One Pakistani in Adam Gilchrist’s top five T20I players

Australia legend Adam Gilchrist has named the first five players he would pick in a dream World T20I XI.

His list of players includes one Pakistani cricketer in the shape of star batter Babar Azam.

“His [Babar Azam] versatility across all formats, but also when it’s getting down to T20 cricket, just across all conditions, I think he can play all conditions really well,” Gilchrist was quoted as saying by ICC.

The prolific right-hander, Azam, is currently third on the ICC T20I Batters’ Rankings.

The other four names in former wicketkeeper-batter’s list included Australia’s David Warner, India’s Hardik Pandya, England’s Jos Buttler and Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup less than two weeks away, with the first match set to take place on Sunday, October 16.

The final of the mega event will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.