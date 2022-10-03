Moment of harassment? Fans scare Kareena Kapoor, security team rescues her

The Bollywood actor looked uneasy with the love of fans at the Mumbai Airport late Sunday night who went all gooey but made her a little uncomfortable.

Kareena Kapoor was accompanied by her younger son Jehangir Ali Khan and a nanny at the airport.

Upon seeing the Laal Singh Chaddha actress there, fans took no time to surround her to click some photos.

Although it is common for celebrities to experience such moments when going to public places, something went a little too far here.

Some of Kareena’s fans tried to hold her hand. A stranger also tried to put his arm on the shoulder of Jab We Met actor but the bodyguard intercepted.

Bebo’s security team rescued her and made her walk through the crowd.

The B-town celeb certainly looked scared and cloyed by the fans’ affection however she kept her composure.