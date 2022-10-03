WATCH: B-town actor Kriti Sanon offers dupatta to co-star as fans speculate ‘love is in the air’

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon was spotted offering her dupatta to Prahabas during the trailer launch of their starrer Adipurush.

The first teaser of the movie – based on the Hindu mythological text Ramayana - has been released on October 3 (today).

It stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Sita.

Kriti Sanon and Prahabas attended the trailer launch of Adipurush.

During the event, Kriti Sanon offered her dupatta to Prahabas as they stood under the high-intensity lights.

However, Prahabas wiped the sweat off using his hand.

This is the first time Kriti has been cast opposite Prabhas.