Moeen Ali settles age-old food rivalry between Karachi and Lahore

England skipper Moeen Ali has given his two cents on the age-old debate of who has the better food when it comes to Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking after the conclusion of the T20I series against Pakistan on Sunday in Lahore, Moeen stated that he was disappointed by the quality of food in Lahore.

“Food wise, I’ve been a little bit disappointed in Lahore. Karachi was really nice,” Moeen Ali said in the post-match press conference.

English Captain moeen Ali said Lahore food was disappointing Karachi was very good pic.twitter.com/XmaIM5zu3H — Huzaifa khan (@HuzaifaKhan021) October 2, 2022

Moeen’s statement resulted in a flurry of tweets on social media website, Twitter, with lots of interesting remarks.

Match k haarne ki saari frustration khatam hogai after Moeen bhai truth bomb of Karachi food > Lahore food — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) October 2, 2022

Moeen Ali settled the dispute that no one could. Karachi’s food is better than Lahore’s. — Oshaz (@ThisisOshaz_) October 2, 2022

Can't believe we lost a home series and people are arguing if Karachi food is better than Lahore (it is obviously). Thanks, Moeen! — Ariha Fatimah (@arihafatimah) October 2, 2022

Even Moeen Ali complained about Lahore’s food. — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) October 2, 2022

Middle-order batters Harry Brook and Ben Duckett smashed robust maiden half centuries in England’s thumping 63-run win in the third Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Karachi on Friday.

Brook scored a 35-ball 81 not out while Duckett cracked an unbeaten 42-ball 69 to lead England to an impressive 221-3 in their 20 overs after they were sent in to bat at National stadium.

Shan Masood led Pakistan’s recovery in a 40-ball 65 not out but they finished well short on 158-8 in 20 overs to give England a 4-3 lead in the seven-match series.