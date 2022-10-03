‘Parchi, Parchi’: Imam ul Haq jumps in support of Khushdil Shah
Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq has jumped in support of struggling middle-order batter Khushdil Shah after fans chanted ‘Parchi, Parchi’ at him.
The left-hander scored just 63 runs in four innings during the seven-match T20I series against England in Karachi and Lahore.
In the series decider, Shah scored 25-ball 27, as fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore started chanting ‘Parchi’ at him, a phrase used to refer to players who are shown favouritism, as he was walking back to the dugout.
In a tweet, Imam asked Pakistan fans to stop chanting at Khushdil.
I would like to request our fans to avoid such rants at any player as it can badly impact the player’s health and try to support them like you always do, regardless of the results. We play for YOU, we play for PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 Stay blessed ✨— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 2, 2022
