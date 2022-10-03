‘Parchi, Parchi’: Imam ul Haq jumps in support of Khushdil Shah

Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq has jumped in support of struggling middle-order batter Khushdil Shah after fans chanted ‘Parchi, Parchi’ at him.

The left-hander scored just 63 runs in four innings during the seven-match T20I series against England in Karachi and Lahore.

In the series decider, Shah scored 25-ball 27, as fans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore started chanting ‘Parchi’ at him, a phrase used to refer to players who are shown favouritism, as he was walking back to the dugout.

In a tweet, Imam asked Pakistan fans to stop chanting at Khushdil.