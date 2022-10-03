Kissan Ittehad protest in Islamabad enters seventh day

It’s been a week since farmers from different cities of Punjab are protesting on Islamabad’s Jinnah Avenue.

Among the top demands of Kisan Ittehad, the representative body of farmers, is the electricity tariff for agricultural tube wells, reducing fertilizer prices and bringing the wheat support price equal to that of Sindh.

The protestors have threatened to march toward the Parliament if their demands are not fulfilled.

The committee is working to reduce the bills of tube wells, Federal Interior Minister.

Farmers said that fertilizer in Punjab is being sold on the black market. The provincial government is diverting canal water to big landlords and their own people.

They said that a poor farmer cannot afford to pay the heavy bills of agricultural tube wells.

Chairman Kisan Ittehad Khalid Batth warned if their issues are resolved, they will be forced to take harsh steps.

I request the federal and provincial government to make the rates of fertilizer and wheat equal in all the provinces, he said.

The farmers have also threatened to expand the scope of protest.

The protestors have warned that they will call for strikes in all the districts if their demands are not met.

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has that the committee constituted by the federal cabinet is working to reduce the electricity bills of agricultural tube wells. They will reconsider the farmers’ demand, the minister said.