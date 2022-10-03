Slower, but rupee continues to make gains against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee started the business week on a positive note, appreciating for a sixth consecutive day to Rs227.29 on Monday during trading in the interbank market.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday afternoon, the rupee once again appreciated by 0.51%, or gaining around Rs1.16 in value against the greenback.

This meant that the cost of a US dollar fell from Rs228.45 at the close on Friday, September 30, to Rs227.29 on Monday afternoon.

Since the return of Ishaq Dar to the country last week, the rupee has gained as much as Rs12.36.

Earlier during intraday trading, the rupee had gained around 95 paisas on Monday morning as it continued to appreciate, even though its rate of appreciation has slowed over the past week.

Earlier on Friday, the rupee had appreciated to around Rs228.45 during intraday trading in the interbank market.

While on Thursday, the rupee made further gains with the US currency falling to Rs229.63.

Though, the rate of Pakistani rupee which was appreciating by singular percentage point or multiple percentage points daily has slowed down since Friday.

Depreciation of the dollar has also reduced Pakistan’s external debt burden by Rs1,000 billion.

Currency dealers said that the reduction in the current account deficit by $500 million has supported the value of the rupee.