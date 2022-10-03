Sarah Inam murder: Shahnawaz Amir’s remand extended till October 6

A district court in Islamabad has extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for three days, while his mother, Samina Shah, also received an extension in the pre-arrest bail till October 7.

Shahnawaz Amir was presented before Islamabad District and Sessions Court on Monday. He has been accused of murdering his wife Sara Inam in cold blood.

During the proceeding, the police sought an extension in Shahnawaz’s physical remand to continue their investigations.

The investigation officer maintained that they have to recover the victim’s passport which is important to know her travel history.

The complainant’s counsel said the murder was done at Shahnawaz’s residence and if the passport would not recover then the accused will be saved.

Over this, the judge remarked to make sure the case should not be mishandled by the police interrogations.

Afterward, the court extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz Amir for three days more.

Meanwhile, the accused mother Samina Shah also received an extension in her pre-arrest bail till October 7.

The case was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Sheikh Sohail on Monday.

During the proceeding, Advocate Rao Abdur Raheem appeared before the court on behalf of Sarah’s father Inamur Raheem.

The counsel told the court they do not want to involve any innocent person in the case. They should be given time, to bring whatsoever they want in their defense, he added.

Following his arguments, the court extended the pre-arrest bail of Samina till October 7.

At the previous hearing, the court had approved pre-arrest bail for Sameena Shah, against the surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

Shahnawaz, who is the son of veteran journalist Ayaz Amir, is in the police custody on physical who are investing him in the murder of his Canadian-national wife, Sarah Inaam.