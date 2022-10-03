Pakistan top Women’s Asia Cup table after triumphing win against Bangladesh

Pakistan Women have topped the Asia Cup points table after convincing nine-wicket win against Bangladesh Monday.

Needing just 71 runs for victory at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Pakistan reached home in 12.2 overs thanks to Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 35-ball 36.

She struck four boundaries in the innings as Pakistan registered their second victory of the tournament. Meanwhile, captain Bismah Maroof scored 12 not out.

Salma Khatun took the only Pakistan wicket in the shape of Muneeba Ali, who scored 14.

Earlier, Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to 70/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Nida Dar and Diana Baig claimed two wickets each bowling economical spells.

For Bangladesh, Khatun was their top scorer with 24, while, she was aided by Nigar Sultana (17) and Lata Mondal (12).

Pakistan will now face Thailand on October 06.