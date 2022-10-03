Babar blames ‘drop catches’ for series defeat against England

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has blamed ‘drop catches’ for the series defeat against England.

The visitors secured a 67-run victory to clinch the seven-match series 4-3 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Talking to media after the game, the skipper admitted that it would have been a different story if he hadn’t dropped catches.

“Things don’t go your way every time,” he said. “I dropped crucial catches tonight as the result might have been a bit different if we held on to them.”

Skipper dropped both David Malan and Harry Brook, who went on to score 47-ball 78 and 46 not out respectively.

“The batters coming in might have felt a bit difficult to get going and we could have restricted them on a low score,” he added.

Commenting on the batting disappointment, the 27-year-old said it is always difficult to come back in the game after losing early wickets.

“I and Rizwan got out early today which put a lot of pressure on the middle order,” he said. “It is always difficult to chase down a target in excess of 200 when you don’t get a good start at the top.”

The result denied Pakistan their first T20I multi-game series win over England, who have won five while drawing the other two.