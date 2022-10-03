Lahore High Court returns Maryam Nawaz’s passport

A three-member bench of the Lahore High Court headed by Chief Justice Mohammad Ameer Bhatti approved Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz’s appeal seeking the recovery of her passport.

Maryam originally submitted an appeal on April 21 in the Lahore High Court that she wished to perform Umrah and visit London to tend to her ailing father Nawaz Sharif later she had withdrawn her application. She had surrendered the passport to the court for bail in a case.

This is the second big relief that the PML-N leaders has received from the courts in less than a week. Last week, the Islamabad High Court acquitted Maryam and her husband, Capt. (retd) Safdar, in the Avenfield Case.

During the hearing on Monday, the chief said that the court had granted bail to Maryam and in the verdict, she was told to submit her passport to satisfy the court.

For the return of the passport, will the court have to declare the earlier verdict null and void or will it have to be amended, CJ Bhatti?

Delaying a case for a long period is akin to misusing the law, Maryam Nawaz’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz said.

On such a long delay, the court often dismisses the case, said Pervaiz.

Is there any reference to the time of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh), from where all the laws have been derived, the chief justice asked?

I would say Allah had even given Iblees a chance before punishing him, Maryam’s lawyer replied.

The Islamabad High Court had suspended Maryam Nawaz’s conviction on merit, now she has been acquitted, he said, requesting the court to return his client’s passport.

What’s the stance of the federal government, Justice Bhatti asked the counsel representing the federation.

The deputy attorney general replied that they have no objection to the court returning the passport.

The federal government had filed an appeal against her bail, the chief justice said. On this, the deputy attorney general said he has information about this.

The chief justice said if the case is about your opponent, you would do everything to prove it. But if it’s one of your own, you people just give in.

The lawyer representing the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the court that there is no inquiry pending against Maryam.

Under the amended NAB laws, the case against Maryam has been sent for review, the NAB’s counsel said, adding that they no longer need her passport.

Following this, the court accept Maryam’s application and ordered the return of her passport.

In her petition, the PML-N vice president had accused the NAB of making a politically motivated case against Maryam on false allegations, she maintained in the application.

In the past four years, no sugar mills reference has been registered against her, the petition said adding that a person cannot be deprived of their fundamental rights for a long period.

During the previous hearing, the NAB had told the LHC that it has no objection to the courting returning the passport of Maryam Nawaz.

Maryam Nawaz had surrendered her passport in the LHC to secure bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.