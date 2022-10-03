Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

PM expresses gratitude to China for increasing aid to flood-hit Pakistan

Total volume of aid from China has increased from 400 million RMB to 644 million RMB
Web desk Oct 03, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>PM expresses gratitude to China for increasing aid to flood-hit Pakistan—Photo:File</p>

PM expresses gratitude to China for increasing aid to flood-hit Pakistan—Photo:File

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has thanked China for its generous assistance to support the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said our Chinese friends are continuing to help the flood victims in Pakistan. He said the total volume of aid has increased from 400 million to 644 million Chinese Yuan.

The prime minister said we are deeply obliged to the Chinese Government, the Communist Party of China, the Red Cross Society of China, sister provinces and the People’s Liberation Army for assistance.

China

PM Shehbaz Sharif

China-Pakistan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div