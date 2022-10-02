You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits

Do you know that you can save up to Rs150,000 to Rs200,000 every year by just keeping a tight rein on your consumption of tea and cigarettes?

As the inflation has jacked up rapidly, people are finding ways to save more money. They are cutting cost on different things and finding investments which can yield good returns.

But, do you know that a reasonable amount can be saved in a year just by controlling your craving?

Sipping tea at hotels – probably the favorite rendezvous for men in urban centers of Pakistan – or puffing cigarettes are taken as a means to calm your nerves and deal with feelings of anxiety.

However, since inflation has hit everything badly, both items fall in that list too.

The consumers of tea and cigarettes keep a separate budget for either or both items in their daily expenses.

But, what they don’t realize is that it can sum up to Rs0.2 million a year as the word goes that little drops make the mighty ocean.

How can you save this much money? Watch this report by our correspondent Khurram Rasheed.