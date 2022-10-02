Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

CTD guns down two terrorists in Karachi’s Janjal Goth

They were to target important personalities on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12
Ahmer Rehman Khan Oct 02, 2022
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two terrorists belonging to Daesh (also known as ISIS) from Janjal Goth in Karachi.

CTD In-charge Raja Umar Khattab said the operation was conducted on an intelligence report during which two terrorists of ISIS were killed.

He said that the slain terrorists - identified as Aimal and Abdullah - were part of proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) before joining Daesh.

The suspects wanted to target important personalities on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12.

terrorists

CTD operation

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div