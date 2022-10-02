CTD guns down two terrorists in Karachi’s Janjal Goth

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed two terrorists belonging to Daesh (also known as ISIS) from Janjal Goth in Karachi.

CTD In-charge Raja Umar Khattab said the operation was conducted on an intelligence report during which two terrorists of ISIS were killed.

He said that the slain terrorists - identified as Aimal and Abdullah - were part of proscribed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) before joining Daesh.

The suspects wanted to target important personalities on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12.