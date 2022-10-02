Watch Live
Departing station: Trains resume operations between Karachi and Peshawar

New fares announced for several trains, fares increased for some trains
Shahnawaz Ali Oct 02, 2022
People gather at a railway station to travel to their native places. PHOTO: ONLINE

Over a month after they were suspended due to floods, Pakistan Railways Sunday resumed trains from Karachi to the rest of the country.

However, the resumption comes with an associated increase in fares.

The first train to leave Karachi’s Cantt Station was the Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express, which hauled four extra carriages laden with a total of 1,500 passengers towards Peshawar.

The train will pass over flooded tracks in Nawabshah while it will move slower than usual from Nawabshah until Sadiqabad as per safety precautions. This means that it takes the train around 31 hours to complete the journey.

While Rehman Baba Express has departed, Khyber Mail is expected to depart Karachi at 10 pm.

Fares increased

Pakistan Railways has increased fares for trains between 19-23%.

Fares for Karakoram, Karachi and Business Express have been particularly increased, with the price of their cheapest tickets - economy class have been increased by as much as Rs950 to a whopping Rs3,000 per head.

Initially, only a couple of trains will operate, but gradually, all the trains will resume operations.

Train Ac/Sleeper AC/Business AC/Standard Economy
Karachi - - Lahore - - Karachi
Karachi Express (15UP/16DN) Rs9,000 Rs7,000 Rs5,000 Rs3,000
Karakoram Express (41UP/42DN) N/A Rs7,000 N/A Rs3,000
Pak Business Express (33UP/34DN) N/A Rs7,000 Rs5,000 Rs3,000
Karachi - - Peshawar - - Karachi
Khyber Mail (1UP/2DN) Rs11,000 Rs8,000 Rs7,000 Rs3,000
Rehman Baba Express (47UP/48DN) N/A Rs9,000 Rs8,000 Rs3,000

trains

Pakistan Railways

railway

