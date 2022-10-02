Departing station: Trains resume operations between Karachi and Peshawar

Over a month after they were suspended due to floods, Pakistan Railways Sunday resumed trains from Karachi to the rest of the country.

However, the resumption comes with an associated increase in fares.

The first train to leave Karachi’s Cantt Station was the Khyber Mail and Rehman Baba Express, which hauled four extra carriages laden with a total of 1,500 passengers towards Peshawar.

The train will pass over flooded tracks in Nawabshah while it will move slower than usual from Nawabshah until Sadiqabad as per safety precautions. This means that it takes the train around 31 hours to complete the journey.

While Rehman Baba Express has departed, Khyber Mail is expected to depart Karachi at 10 pm.

Fares increased

Pakistan Railways has increased fares for trains between 19-23%.

Fares for Karakoram, Karachi and Business Express have been particularly increased, with the price of their cheapest tickets - economy class have been increased by as much as Rs950 to a whopping Rs3,000 per head.

Initially, only a couple of trains will operate, but gradually, all the trains will resume operations.