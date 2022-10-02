England thump Pakistan in seventh T20I to clinch series

A brilliant fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes helped England secure a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh T20I in Lahore on Sunday as they bagged the series 4-3.

Chasing 210, Pakistan suffered early setbacks when skipper Babar Azam (4) and Mohammad Rizwan (1) departed in quick succession as England’s pacers made early inroads and reduced the hosts to 33-3.

Shan Masood put up some resistance with a fighting 56 but England, led by Woakes (3-26), kept taking regular wickets. David Willey registered figures of 2-22 while Reece Topley, Adil Rashid and Sam Curran claimed a wicket each.

Earlier, England lost both openers cheaply after being asked to bat before Malan (78) and Harry Brook (46) shared an unbeaten 108-run stand for the fourth wicket to power the tourists to 209-3 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Wasim (0-61) and Shadab Khan (0-39) bore the brunt of their assault as Malan and Brook made the most of Pakistan’s sloppiness in the field, with Babar guilty of offering reprieves to both batsmen.

England continue their preparations for the World Cup with a three-match series against Australia starting next Sunday, while Pakistan face Bangladesh and New Zealand in a tri-series from Friday. The World Cup in Australia gets underway on October 16.