Army Chief Bajwa praises UN’s role during flood situation in Pakistan

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday praised the role of the United Nations (UN) during the flood situation in Pakistan.

COAS General Bajwa called on Military Adviser to UN Secretary General Birame Diop during his official visit to United States (US).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including natural disaster caused by flood across the country came under discussion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release released on Sunday.

The army chief appreciated the role of the office of UN Military Adviser in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The UN military adviser expressed his grief over the devastation caused by devastating floods in Pakistan due to climate change. He offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims and assured full support to the flood victims.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counterterrorism efforts.

The army is scheduled to meet other high level officials in the US during his visit.